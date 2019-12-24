During this special time, we can put aside our differences and divisions to spread some good Christmas cheer and make memories that last a lifetime.
During this holiday season, let us also not forget those who put their lives on the line for our safety.
I am so very grateful for our troops abroad who are serving defending our freedoms so we can enjoy this special time in peace and security.
Being away from their family and loved ones is especially tough this time of year.
To our men and women in uniform and to our first responders and law enforcement, I thank you for your dedication, your sacrifice, and your service.
I have been blessed in my life with my wonderful wife Cindy, four children, and most recently, a granddaughter.
It was President Ronald Reagan who said, “All great change in America begins at the dinner table.”
It’s true because those intimate family moments are the opportunities we get to pass down our values and our traditions to the next generation. That is what makes the holiday season so special because this is when we often spend time with our families.
What makes our state so great and unique is our Montana values. Some of my most cherished family memories include taking my family hiking, fishing, skiing and hunting.
And every year around the dinner table, we can reflect on those cherished memories and traditions.
Christmas time at the Daines’ household has been times of joy and happiness. Yet it’s also a time to reflect as a family the blessings we enjoy because of the birth of Christ. We celebrate Christmas because over 2,000 years ago, God came to earth in the form of a helpless infant.
The greatest gift we can enjoy and remember is God’s gift of grace and the promise of peace and forgiveness for all.
To all the Montana families across Big Sky Country, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
God bless you all and may God continue to bless the United States of America.
This opinion is signed by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana. He is running for reelection.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year????? One day out of the year that you wish us all well. The other 364 days, you hide from your constituents, undying support for the idiot in chief that is destroying lives of innocent people, saddle future generations with massive debt, etc. Well thanks for the wishes but I give you two sacks of coal to replace the two you do not have in your pants and wish Santa would bring you a spine.
