Wilmot Collins: Jacob Torgerson will be a fierce advocate for all Montanans

During non-presidential election years, local races often get overlooked and are not given the attention they deserve, despite having so much influence on our daily lives. We are all busy working to make ends meet but with what's at stake on the ballot in 2022, as your proud mayor, I encourage you to take a closer look at some of the candidates asking to represent us on the local level, in particular Jacob Torgerson.

House District 81 candidate Jacob Torgerson is someone who I’ve come to know over the years, and I am proud to support him. Jacob is an underdog — 19 years old, who comes from a blue-collar, working-class family. Just like me, Jacob understands the importance of hard work and knocking on doors to learn the issues that all Helenans care about. Since declaring his candidacy in May of 2021, Jacob has knocked on over 2,000 doors and has had hundreds of conversations with his constituents, which proves that he is not only willing to work actively on the ground but, when elected, he will be a fierce advocate not only for HD 81 but for all Montanans.

Jacob stands for affordable housing and child care because they affect him personally. As the big brother of five younger siblings, Jacob understands that unaffordable child care is inaccessible child care. He has a plan to address that by making the state pay its fair share into our children's futures by capping child care expenditures at 7% of a family’s income and providing child care for those unable to afford it.

On housing, Jacob will be an advocate for large investments into affordable housing and will be an ally in the state Legislature addressing this growing crisis. He will fight to repeal the state’s overreaching ban on inclusionary zoning ordinances which would give local control back to city and local governments, where it belongs.

One of Montana’s greatest natural resources is our abundance of public lands; and I, like most Montanans, want to make sure that they are not sold off to developers or privatized for profit. Helena needs its public lands to drive economic development and that is why we need a champion who will fight, tooth and nail, to protect them from corporate greed. I know that champion is Jacob Torgerson — a born and raised Helenan who values our constitutionally guaranteed right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment.

I understand the unique perspectives brought by diverse candidates running for office. Jacob comes from a proud lineage of First Montanans, with his mother belonging to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation and he has learned from this heritage that it is important we all respect and protect our lands and ensure that the next generation has the ability to do the same.

Most importantly, we should not be naive in thinking that sending a Democrat to represent us in the state House will be of any use if they cannot work with Republicans to get things done. There is a reason that Jacob is endorsed by former GOP chairwoman and Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good-Geise. Having conversations with those across the aisle in order to put Helena first, not party, is what effective politicians do and I have no doubt in my mind that Jacob Torgerson will do just that.

I’ve said it before and I'll say it again, right now the world needs leaders with solutions and that is why I am so proud to endorse my friend Jacob Torgerson for House District 81.

Wilmot Collins is mayor of Helena.

