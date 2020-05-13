Williams is the right choice for governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana is changing, and Whitney Williams is the right person, right now, to lead Montana into the future.

Whitney brings a storied history of national and international business experience to the table. She has a demonstrated ability to bring diverse stakeholders together to accomplish big and challenging goals during times of difficulty – exactly what is needed now in Montana. She is the only Democrat who can counter Gianforte’s claim to be the sole candidate in the race with the necessary business acumen to run the Governor’s office.

Whitney and her running mate Buzz Mattelin will fight for every Montanan by creating jobs, opening up trade for Montana agriculture, protecting our public lands, ensuring that all women, men and kids have access to affordable quality health care, and making sure our children have a quality public education and apprenticeship training.

Whitney solves complex problems by being decisive, courageous, and honest. These are attributes and qualities we need in our next Governor.