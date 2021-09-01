Will we never learn?

To make it simple, if the miner fails to clean up his mess, he’s a “Bad Actor” and will not be given the opportunity to create further messes for the taxpayers to clean up in the future. Common sense? Sure it is.

So it made perfect sense when, in 2018, the DEQ brought a “Bad Actor” enforcement claim against Phillip S. Baker Jr., current president and CEO of Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company. Mr. Baker was formerly vice president and chief financial officer of Pegasus Gold Inc., which, in 1998, went bankrupt and left in its wake abandoned, toxic mining messes across Montana – Zortman-Landusky, Beal Mountain, Basin Creek. All of these messes had to be cleaned up at taxpayer cost – tens of millions of dollars – with the added bonus that taxpayers will be paying millions of dollars in perpetuity to treat water from these abandoned mining operations.

Baker now heads Hecla Mining, which is seeking permits to construct the Rock Creek and Montanore mines beneath the pristine Cabinet Mountains Wilderness in northwest Montana. But thanks to Montana DEQ’s 2018 enforcement, Baker could potentially be prohibited from mining in our state again unless or until he makes the state whole for the abandoned Pegasus mines.