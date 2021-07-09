Wildfires threaten the last best place, but we know how to fight back

If you’re tuning into Montana news reports, you’ve probably received a notification about a new fire nearly every week over the past two months.

The thought of watching our mountains being engulfed by smoke, our throats burning from the debris, and sending our loved ones to go fight those fires has crossed all of our minds. The effects of a changing climate and poor management of our natural resources are apparent to all of us living in the Mountain West, and nearly every year a new record is set for acreage burned.

Wildfires are a threat to lives and wilderness in the state of Montana, of course, but they also pose a threat to our economy. Tourism in Montana contributes approximately $3.7 billion to the state economy while supporting nearly 60,000 jobs. Specifically, ski resorts across the western region of the country are threatened by destructive fires. When the state is more acutely threatened by wildfires, tourists are less likely to come and support Montana workers and businesses in the industry.