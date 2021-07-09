Wildfires threaten the last best place, but we know how to fight back

If you’re tuning into Montana news reports, you’ve probably received a notification about a new fire nearly every week over the past two months.
The thought of watching our mountains being engulfed by smoke, our throats burning from the debris, and sending our loved ones to go fight those fires has crossed all of our minds. The effects of a changing climate and poor management of our natural resources are apparent to all of us living in the Mountain West, and nearly every year a new record is set for acreage burned.
Wildfires are a threat to lives and wilderness in the state of Montana, of course, but they also pose a threat to our economy. Tourism in Montana contributes approximately $3.7 billion to the state economy while supporting nearly 60,000 jobs. Specifically, ski resorts across the western region of the country are threatened by destructive fires. When the state is more acutely threatened by wildfires, tourists are less likely to come and support Montana workers and businesses in the industry.
This year, wildfires are escalating earlier than they have in previous years. Photos and videos of a fire on June 15 in Red Lodge were circulated widely across social media. Wildfire season typically runs from July to September, so a fire this severe so early in the year is concerning. In 2020, wildfire season brought more destruction to buildings than seen since 2012, and with such an early start this year, it’s apparent that something must be done. Luckily, year after year, more national attention is brought to this increasingly severe issue, and with this attention comes the possibility for real solutions.
The current strategy isn’t working and in fact, increases our chances for severe wildfires throughout the state. We should be streamlining regulations and making it easier to properly manage our forests by cleaning up debris and conducting controlled burns. Through effective strategies such as private-public partnerships, these goals can be attained without sweeping, top-down government intervention.
Restoring forests, as well as managing what remains, is critical as well. Not only will restoring what has been burned result in more forest acreage for Montana, more trees mean more natural carbon sequestration. It’s estimated that planting one trillion trees worldwide would sequester one-third to one-fourth of all human emissions, so Montana should do our part in accomplishing that global goal.
Finally, we should be empowering Montanans who know and love our natural places to steward them. Strong private property rights — yes, even on public lands — allow private conservationists to actually cultivate and conserve natural resources, rather than employing strict preservationist policies that ultimately backfire.
In Arizona, a state also acutely threatened by wildfires this year, Gov. Doug Ducey prioritized proper forest management earlier this year through the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative. Specifically, Ducey signed legislation that would encourage public-private partnerships to help fight wildfires, and he appointed a state forester to oversee better management techniques. Montana should follow this lead and champion smart management practices to prevent the destruction of the natural places we love.
Wildfires are an alarming problem here in Montana and across the western United States, but we have the tools at our disposal to mitigate the threat they pose. By utilizing smart government and the power of the private sector, we can help our forests thrive.
Kaleigh Cunningham is director of grassroots programming at the American Conservation Coalition.
