Wildfire legislation misses the mark

Montana Sen. Daines announced that he intends to reintroduce wildfire legislation co-sponsored by California Sen. Diane Feinstein that, among other things, would speed up and expand logging on public lands. The presumption is that our forests are “sick” with too much “fuels” that are driving large blazes, and the “cure” is to reduce fuels through chainsaw medicine.

The continued emphasis on "fuels reduction" as the cure for large blazes reminds me of medieval doctors who practiced bloodletting to cure illness. If a patient lived, it was because the "bad" blood had been removed. If the patient died despite bloodletting, then obviously not enough bad blood was drawn.

Bloodletting typically failed because it did not address the real medical issues causing illness. Similarly, thinning does not address the real cause of large fires.

The West is currently experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in a thousand years. Climate/weather is what is driving large blazes, not excess fuel.

Under most weather conditions, fires do not spread rapidly nor become large. Most fires burn less than 5 acres and typically self-extinguish or are easy to suppress.