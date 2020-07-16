Why Montana and America need a 21st century Civilian Conservation Corps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last several months have been filled with uncertainty, sadness and hardship. The COVID-19 pandemic relentlessly moves on, lives continue to be lost, all against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, social injustice and racial inequality. Times are hard. Through this we are seeing growth and evolution in how we view our world and our communities. As we prepare to address these changes, we need to summon solutions that match the magnitude of the moment.

One challenge that cuts across our current crises is widespread unemployment, especially among young people. Currently 11 million Americans under 30 years of age are out of work — a level not seen since the Great Depression. This crisis touches all demographics, but disproportionately affects youth of color, indigenous youth and rural youth. And we have seen all too often, Montana communities suffer when our young people are forced to move out of state to find work.

The good news is that we have an opportunity and a strong foundation to tackle unemployment, rebuild our communities and invest in the outdoors.