Why is the Clark Fork not getting better?

The temperature was 30 below zero when a buddy and I embarked on an ill-conceived December duck hunt on the Clark Fork River.

We were in an aluminum canoe with a rambunctious dog. Shelf ice almost closed the river below Warm Springs in places. The wind howled and the ducks were sitting tight.

Suddenly a trio of ducks exploded and the dog leaped, nearly capsizing our canoe. Had we rolled, we surely would have died. Luckily, my partner was a better paddler than dog trainer. He righted the canoe, and we continued our trip.

This was nearly 46 years ago and is now just a memory. But it helped me to forge a bond with the river, where I have continued over the decades to hunt, fish, photograph and birdwatch.

The state has been working there for six or seven years now to treat mining wastes that contaminated the river, so I returned recently to see what progress has been made.

If you want to see Clark Fork cleanup, drive down to the river from the Galen exit on I-90. Upstream, it’s tall shrubs, bird life and a worn angler’s path. Downstream, it’s barren, dangerous walking, and streambanks devoid of fish. Which has been repaired by the Department of Environmental Quality?