Why I'm voting for Mike Cooney for governor

I first got to know Cooney when I served as chief legal counsel for him when he served as secretary of state — the first job I held in public service. Cooney instilled in me and all of his colleagues the values and characteristics that are too often absent in today’s political environment: the ability to get things done and that in Montana we can still work together, regardless of political party, to fight for meaningful policy that will actually make a difference in people’s lives.

Cooney has a proven ability to work with Democrats, Republicans and independents. He greets each day of service with enthusiasm and optimism, and without ego. While bringing folks together across the aisle, Cooney has also demonstrated that he isn’t afraid to tackle the tough issues facing Montanans.

As threats to Montana’s public lands and access to them have increased over the years, Cooney has been on the forefront of the fight to keep public lands in public hands. As a state legislator and as a member of the state Land Board for 12 years as secretary of state, Cooney has a proven record — and a 100% rating from Montana Conservation Voters — of protecting our clean air and clean water and securing access to our public lands for all Montanans.