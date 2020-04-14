Why I'm running for Lewis and Clark County Commission

The most important lesson I learned from my research is that the job of county commissioner requires listening to the concerns of the people, hearing from experts and from all those who are impacted by the issue, and finally making a conscientious and responsible decision. A good commissioner is one who understands that shooting from the hip doesn’t solve problems. My philosophy has always been: Listen. Investigate. Decide. Act.

I have learned a lot about what the job of county commissioner is, of course, but I learned even more about the people who work for the county, what they do, how they do it, and how much it costs to provide the wide array of services that are necessary for the safety and well-being of the nearly 65,000 people who live in this amazing 3,498 square miles of the Big Sky Country.

My wife, Judy, and I have lived in Lewis and Clark County for over 30 years. We raised our three children here and I have been blessed to know, work with and serve thousands of my fellow citizens in my professional capacity in the automobile business, and as a volunteer with several community organizations. For more information about me, my background and what I hope to bring to the commission, visit my website at www.TomRolfe.vote or contact me at Tom@TomRolfe.vote