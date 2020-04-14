Why I'm running for Lewis and Clark County Commission

Before deciding to seek the voters’ approval to serve as one of your Lewis and Clark County commissioners, I spent the better part of a year investigating to see if the position was a good fit for me and determining if I would be a positive addition to the commission. This research gave me a deeper appreciation for the quality of people we have working for our county and the respectful way the current commissioners have worked together – even when they disagree.
Last May, I took three days off from my job to sit through a significant portion of the Lewis and Clark County budgeting process. The current county commission has done a good job of using state and federal grants to complete projects without raising our local property taxes. While our property taxes have gone up because the people have voted to build new schools and remodel our detention center, the portion of our property taxes going to county operations has been almost level. New tax dollars have been generated as people have moved into our county and built new homes and businesses. This good fiscal management is something I completely support and will work hard to continue.
Over the past year, I have attended numerous meetings on topics as varied as planning and zoning, mental health awareness, road maintenance and wildfire control. I’ve taken the time to talk with Lewis and Clark County citizens about flooding issues and attended meetings with volunteer fire departments. We face some serious challenges that will take dedication, hard work and thoughtful consideration to navigate successfully. I have over 45 years of business experience that will compliment the knowledge and skills of the other commissioners.
The most important lesson I learned from my research is that the job of county commissioner requires listening to the concerns of the people, hearing from experts and from all those who are impacted by the issue, and finally making a conscientious and responsible decision. A good commissioner is one who understands that shooting from the hip doesn’t solve problems. My philosophy has always been: Listen. Investigate. Decide. Act.
I have learned a lot about what the job of county commissioner is, of course, but I learned even more about the people who work for the county, what they do, how they do it, and how much it costs to provide the wide array of services that are necessary for the safety and well-being of the nearly 65,000 people who live in this amazing 3,498 square miles of the Big Sky Country.
My wife, Judy, and I have lived in Lewis and Clark County for over 30 years. We raised our three children here and I have been blessed to know, work with and serve thousands of my fellow citizens in my professional capacity in the automobile business, and as a volunteer with several community organizations. For more information about me, my background and what I hope to bring to the commission, visit my website at www.TomRolfe.vote or contact me at Tom@TomRolfe.vote
After listening to county residents and county employees and investigating the role of commissioner and the issues that will likely confront the commission in the short and long term, I’ve decided to seek the office of Lewis and Clark County commissioner for District 2. I ask for your support and your vote.
Tom Rolfe is a candidate for Lewis and Clark County Commission.
