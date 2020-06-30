Why I’m a Democrat

FDR was president when I was born, midway between D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. My parents came from Minnesota farm families and moved to St. Paul in the 1920s. By the time I came along they had already raised two kids through the lean years of WWII and the hard times of the Great Depression, when my dad supported his family by unloading boxcars for 50 cents an hour. My folks worked hard, saved their money and spent it carefully. Together they tended a large garden and much of our protein came from pan fish that we caught in nearby lakes. My parents were true conservatives.
By the 1950s my dad had learned to be a skilled carpenter and tinsmith and became owner/operator of a small metal fabricating business. We were Eisenhower Republicans when the Republican Party still had a conscience. In high school I had friendly debates with my classmates about which candidate to support for president in the 1960 election. Not-so-cryptic slogans appeared on the chalkboard in math class, like ‘Nix on Nixon’ and ‘Jinx on Jack’.
In the 1960s the Republican Party gave bipartisan support to measures advancing social justice and environmental protection. Many forget that southern democrats led the fight against the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and that Richard Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act in 1971 and the Clean Water Act in 1972, laws that would later play a huge role in my career. But my allegiance changed in the 1970s when the Republican Party began to lose its moral compass, starting when Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace. That’s when I became a Jimmy Carter Democrat. To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, I didn’t leave the Republican Party; the Republican Party left me.
Jimmy Carter was, and still is, a kind, decent and honest man. He understood the importance of science and studied nuclear physics at the Naval Academy. He even tried to bring us into the 20th Century by promoting the metric system, the standard measurement system used by science and the rest of the developed world. He was viewed as an outsider in Washington and he was the victim of circumstances beyond his control: the Arab Oil Embargo and the Iran hostage crisis. Maybe he was in over his head, but we could have done a lot worse for a president, and we have.
Fast forward to 2016 when the Republican Party took a sharp turn to the right, so far to the right that even moderate measures to advance civil rights, health care, economic justice and environmental protection are now branded as "extremist" and resisted or rescinded. To these loyal Trump Republicans, socialism is a dirty word, yet they overlook the fact that Social Security is THE lifeline for many retirees, including retirees who support Trump. For those in the latter group, I invite you to return your Social Security checks to the U.S. Treasury in protest over this socialist program.
Climate change, health care, racial injustice, economic injustice, international relations and the pandemic have all been mishandled by the Trump administration. We are worse off today than we were in 2016. Instead of the party of balanced budgets and limited government, the GOP has become the party of record deficits and government meltdown. As columnist David Brooks recently noted on PBS NewsHour, the Supreme Court is now the only functioning branch of government.
The Democratic Party stands for good government. In a large country with a diverse population, serious social, health care and environmental issues and many complex laws on the books, we need a well-run government staffed with well-trained public servants, and one that is large enough to meet the needs of all the people. These are the reasons why I’m a Democrat and why I will not consider voting for Donald Trump or anyone who is loyal to him.
Loren Bahls is a scientist and a retired public servant living in Helena.
