Why I’m a Democrat

Jimmy Carter was, and still is, a kind, decent and honest man. He understood the importance of science and studied nuclear physics at the Naval Academy. He even tried to bring us into the 20th Century by promoting the metric system, the standard measurement system used by science and the rest of the developed world. He was viewed as an outsider in Washington and he was the victim of circumstances beyond his control: the Arab Oil Embargo and the Iran hostage crisis. Maybe he was in over his head, but we could have done a lot worse for a president, and we have.

Fast forward to 2016 when the Republican Party took a sharp turn to the right, so far to the right that even moderate measures to advance civil rights, health care, economic justice and environmental protection are now branded as "extremist" and resisted or rescinded. To these loyal Trump Republicans, socialism is a dirty word, yet they overlook the fact that Social Security is THE lifeline for many retirees, including retirees who support Trump. For those in the latter group, I invite you to return your Social Security checks to the U.S. Treasury in protest over this socialist program.