Why do Daines and Gianforte defend Trump?

What is happening to our country? Perhaps more to the point is this; what has happened to the Republican party I once supported? Recently President Trump and Attorney General Barr ordered unidentified, yes unidentified, troops to disperse a peaceful crowd of protesters in front of the White House using horses, flash bang grenades, batons and acrid gas. They did this so Trump could have have a photo op in front of an iconic Washington, D.C., church, just like a third world tin-pot dictator.

Astonishingly, this incident happened without a word of protest from Republican U.S. senators or representatives. In fact, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton openly promoted the use of active military to control protesters all around our country, contrary to U.S. law. This is so reminiscent of Putin's deployment of unidentified Russian troops to subdue Ukrainians. We should be afraid -- very afraid!