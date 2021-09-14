Why American Prairie’s plans are good for Montana

Lately, deliberate misrepresentations have been circulating regarding American Prairie’s proposal to graze bison on six federal allotments in Phillips County. While most Montanans who have commented thus far clearly welcome our proposal, some remain committed to a misinformation campaign based on rumors and misdirection. This only serves to perpetuate divisions and erode our civic fabric. As such, I am compelled to set the record straight.

The Bureau of Land Management can issue grazing permits or leases and modify existing permits to substitute many different types of livestock for cattle, including bison. It has done this for decades in several states across the West.

In July 2021, the BLM released a detailed analysis of American Prairie’s change-of-use proposal. This comprehensive Environmental Assessment demonstrates that our grazing plan for our privately owned bison will build a resilient prairie landscape, preserve our lands for public benefit, and contribute to Montana’s economy — all without harming Montana’s ranching community. The BLM’s EA and Finding of No Significant Impact came after considerable analysis and public comment, including four in-person meetings in Winnett, Winifred, Malta and Glasgow.