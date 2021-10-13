What's on the mind of 50-plus Helena-area voters?

From the number of yard signs you see around the Helena area, it must be election time again!

This year, the races are mostly local, including mayoral and city commission races for Helena and East Helena. However, we all know that local leaders and their decisions can have profound impacts on a community, so it’s very important to vote.

AARP believes that Helena-area candidates need to know what issues are top-of-mind for 50-plus voters and that voters should get to know the candidates so they can make informed choices at the polls.

AARP Montana recently sent out an informal email survey to Helena-area AARP members to find out what their top age-friendly issues are. Since voters age 50-plus usually have a strong impact on local races, we wanted to make sure the candidates are listening.

We posed three simple questions to 50-plus voters. Here are the questions with the top answers:

What are the three most important age-friendly issues that you think Helena-area mayoral and city commission candidates should prioritize and support?