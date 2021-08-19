What is the VA trying to hide when it comes to details?

Based on publicly available records, another wait-time scandal is simmering under the surface at the Department of Veterans Affairs. And the VA is doing everything it can to keep the lid on, to the detriment of the health and well-being of potentially millions of veterans.
We can’t let it happen again.
Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFPF), a sister organization of Concerned Veterans for America, is going to court in the nation’s capital to shed some light on what’s happening in four states — Montana, Arizona, Florida and West Virginia — and at VA headquarters.
The VA’s response to 15 separate Freedom of Information Act requests seeking to determine how the agency is doing in providing expanded community health care options for veterans under the 2018 VA MISSION Act, has been a resounding “none of your business.”
But it is our business – as well as the business of every veteran who was among the 19.7 million with appointments canceled, delayed or rescheduled by the VA since the pandemic hit.
Of the canceled appointments, 2.3 million had no indication of any follow up tracking, so there is no way of knowing if the VA has followed up to reschedule. They were simply left hanging.
What is the VA trying to hide by refusing to even acknowledge multiple FOIA requests?
That’s what this lawsuit aims to discover.
Whatever those records tell us, there is clearly a systemic problem within the VA. Its lack of response to requests for information is strikingly similar to its lack of concern about 7.3 million canceled appointments. And it underscores the need to hold the VA accountable to properly implement community care guidelines under the VA MISSION Act.
But even as it stonewalls, the VA can’t hide its malfeasance entirely, as even publicly available information shows.
As AFPF argues in its D.C. lawsuit, a May 2021 letter from the Government Accountability Office to VA Secretary Denis McDonough “strongly implies that the VA has adopted a questionable interpretation of the [Veterans Community Care Program] access standard and ‘desired date field,’ which calls into question the overall reliability of the agency’s wait-time statistics and appointment scheduling system.”
The “desired date field” is intended to be the date on which the patient requests to be seen. The VA does not consistently apply that definition, making wait-time statistics unreliable.
Without accurate wait times, veterans cannot access the community care option.
One way to fix this problem would be by clarifying the scheduling policy to better define the desired date, or by identifying clearer wait-time measures that are not subject to interpretation and prone to error.
The Community Care Program is not working out the way it was supposed to not because the law is flawed, but because the VA is refusing to implement it properly.
Federal News Network reported in late 2020 that VA internal data from October 2019 through June 2020 showed that veterans had to wait 41.9 days on average for a community care appointment.
For some, a six-week delay is an inconvenience. For others, it could be a matter of life and death.
We need to find out why the VA is refusing to track real wait times.
The department has faced repeated scandals in recent years over its mismanagement of patient scheduling systems and wait-time data, putting the lives of veterans at risk.
Every veteran — and every American — deserves answers. If the VA won’t provide them voluntarily, perhaps the courts can persuade them otherwise.
Joshua Stanwitz, an Army and Marine Corps veteran, is national grassroots liaison for Concerned Veterans for America.