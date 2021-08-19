What is the VA trying to hide when it comes to details?

Based on publicly available records, another wait-time scandal is simmering under the surface at the Department of Veterans Affairs. And the VA is doing everything it can to keep the lid on, to the detriment of the health and well-being of potentially millions of veterans.

We can’t let it happen again.

Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFPF), a sister organization of Concerned Veterans for America, is going to court in the nation’s capital to shed some light on what’s happening in four states — Montana, Arizona, Florida and West Virginia — and at VA headquarters.

The VA’s response to 15 separate Freedom of Information Act requests seeking to determine how the agency is doing in providing expanded community health care options for veterans under the 2018 VA MISSION Act, has been a resounding “none of your business.”

But it is our business – as well as the business of every veteran who was among the 19.7 million with appointments canceled, delayed or rescheduled by the VA since the pandemic hit.

Of the canceled appointments, 2.3 million had no indication of any follow up tracking, so there is no way of knowing if the VA has followed up to reschedule. They were simply left hanging.