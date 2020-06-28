What Is America’s destiny?

July 4th is on the horizon, the day celebrating our declaration of independence from England. Our founders declared that we have been endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them being life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We chose to fight for our freedom that day. After eight years of battle, we won it. The day George Washington was inaugurated, he emphatically staked our future prosperity and success upon obedience to God. In his words, “…the propitious smiles of Heaven, can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained: And since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the Republican model of Government, are justly considered as deeply, perhaps as finally staked, on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”