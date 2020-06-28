What Is America’s destiny?

July 4th is on the horizon, the day celebrating our declaration of independence from England. Our founders declared that we have been endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them being life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We chose to fight for our freedom that day. After eight years of battle, we won it. The day George Washington was inaugurated, he emphatically staked our future prosperity and success upon obedience to God. In his words, “…the propitious smiles of Heaven, can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained: And since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the Republican model of Government, are justly considered as deeply, perhaps as finally staked, on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”
Our people have participated in this experiment since that day. They went on to build the most powerful, the richest nation, the world has ever known. In the process, America forgot where the riches and power came from.
Since 1963, our nation has increasingly removed God from the equation of success.
We now have the woke generation, led by those who do not know or honor God upon whom America was founded. They call right wrong. Good is now considered evil. They do not want liberty. They want someone to rescue them from their struggles and are looking to socialism and communism as the solution, ignoring the multiple millions who have been massacred around the world under socialist and communist regimes.
It is now 244 years since the Declaration of Independence, 231 years since George Washington, representing the founders, established this nation upon God. How are we doing? As we approach Independence Day, consider whether or not God continues to bless America, or if he has lifted his hand of protection from us to try to get our attention. Is it too late to turn back to him? Or is there still hope? I think there is hope. But it lies within the hearts of Americans. Do we return to God? Or do we continue to walk away? The choice determines our destiny.
Sheri Schofield
Helena
