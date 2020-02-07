What an example set by US Senate and president

Now that the United States Senate has disgraced itself by ignoring the rule of Anglo American law and procedure and that body’s constitutional role to actually “try all articles of impeachment,” we must ask ourselves how the civil and criminal proceedings in our nation’s federal and state courts may be affected.

Based on the Senate’s and the president’s conduct, we now know that:

• Facts grounded in actual evidence don’t matter. If the facts don’t fit a side’s chosen narrative, then that side is free to create its own “alternative” facts from whole cloth — no supporting evidence required.

• Truth doesn’t matter, either. One infamous Trumpublican summed it up best: “Truth isn’t truth.” Nowadays it’s all in the eye of the beholder.

• In a trial, the arguments of lawyers now stand as proof of what they say despite that the arguments of lawyers have never been considered evidence in American courts. But now, if a lawyer states his version of the truth based on his alternate facts, then the fact finder (the jury) can find that his statements are proof of the alternate truth and facts — again, no supporting evidence required.