Welcome Afghan refugees during this season of giving

No matter what you think about America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan or how it ended, Afghans helped our U.S. soldiers and worked with our military as translators. Many put their lives on the line to save U.S. soldiers. They, their families, friends and neighbors fled their homeland or are still trying to escape for fear of being killed by the Taliban for helping America. The U.S. transported Afghan refugees to U.S. military bases for thorough vetting by the State Department, FBI and Department of Homeland Security, and to begin resettlement through the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.

That’s where Helena comes in. The volunteer group Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, or HARRT, has been working through co-sponsorship of the nonprofits International Rescue Committee and Hands on Global to train, plan and prepare to receive and welcome Afghan refugees into the Helena community. HARRT expects about 15 individuals and families to be arriving from now to over the next few months. HARRT held a community meeting in September, and we plan another for Dec. 16.

Our community is stepping up to help. HARRT has met with Mayor Wilmot Collins, Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton and deputies, Helena Police Department, Pureview Health and Sen. Jon Tester's office. HARRT has contacted the Literacy Council, Career Training Institute, Job Service and other services. Volunteers have been renovating donated apartments, and HARRT has been gifted office space for a few months.

It’s going to “take a village” with a big heart to welcome our new Afghan neighbors. They’re arriving with nothing and have experienced severe trauma. We encourage you to attend the next community meeting with your comments and questions. Find out how you can help make the refugees feel welcome, especially during this season of love and giving.

The HARRT community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 512 Logan St., Helena. Please social distance and wear a mask. You can also view the meeting on YouTube and search for Helena United Methodist Ministries. Please send financial donations to Hands on Global, 5210 Kerr Dr., Helena 59602, Attn: Afghans. To donate furniture and household items, email VideoJeanie@gmail.com. To volunteer or give gently used clothing, email Valerie.HandsOnGlobal@gmail.com

Thank you.

The column is authored by HARRT members Valerie Hellermann, Hands on Global Executive Director; Mary Ann Dunwell, state Representative; Elinor Edmunds Miller, teacher at Aschiana, Kabul, Afghanistan; Christine Kaufmann, former state Senator; Pat Kemp, former therapist and school counselor; Jeannie Warden, property manager; and Ronnie Whitaker, social worker.

