Wear a mask, beat the virus

Montana is in grave danger of missing a rare opportunity to demonstrate to the rest of the country how to reopen the economy and prevent resurgence of the COVID virus.

We were blessed early in the pandemic with strong leadership from public oﬃcials whose decisive actions minimized Montana’s cases of the virus. We are also in the enviable position of being one of very few states with enough public health support to adequately track cases and quarantine close contacts, critical measures in limiting spread of the virus.

With reopening, however, many Montanans are behaving as if we have no COVID in our beloved state. Lack of masking, and disregard for social distancing are rampant. This lackadaisical behavior puts everyone at risk needlessly.

There is a myth circulating that the increase in cases is due to the seasonal inﬂux of tourists. That is a false assumption. In fact, tourism accounts for very few of the current cases in Montana. Most are from community spread, or Montanans traveling out of state and returning infected. Montanans are infecting Montanans. Don’t blame the tourists; we are at fault.