We will continue to find our collective way forward

Some 11 months ago, I was on the phone with a former colleague who explained that he was part of a long-term planning group should the pandemic stretch well into 2021. Up until that point, I had not thought beyond the 2019/2020 school year, but I suddenly realized, there was no predictable end to the then initial days of this ongoing pandemic.
Nearly a full year later, we find ourselves continuing to face challenges from a pandemic caused by a previously unknown, novel virus. To date, I have yet to meet anyone who seems to be enjoying this situation nor the countless changes it has forced upon us. We are all exhausted by the stress and strain of these ongoing pressures. There will be no forthcoming peace treaty signed with COVID-19 -- only the eventual turn to a renewed appreciation for our lives prior to March 2020.
I sometimes wish that I could return to the naivete’ of years past. I long for the days when the amount of overnight snowfall would bring emails both for and against the use of a “snow day.” The light at the end of this long tunnel appears brighter each week, but we’re still in the tunnel and there are no markers for the next available exit.
I remain honored to serve as superintendent of this remarkable community but there are certainly days I would wish had gone differently. Yet, amidst the challenges, I have experienced inspiration that I will never forget. In the worst of times, I am fortunate to have seen the best of our community.
In an effort to keep our students, employees, and families safe, our schools have become closed environments in which visitors are rare. Thankfully, I can still periodically travel the hallways of our schools. The hope and spirit of our community still exists within these environments and I have never been prouder to serve alongside the employees of our Helena Public Schools. While the shortcomings of our current phase and debates about which direction is best as we move forward continue, I want my neighbors and community to know how proud we should continue to be of those who have chosen to spend their lives working to serve our children and improve our collective future.
From classroom teachers to school nurses – from bus drivers to our food service team – from school custodians to principals -- all have had to continually adapt and overcome in ways that previous generations never had considered. As both a parent and a colleague, I remain inspired by their dedication and service and am deeply appreciative.
As superintendent, I recognize the impacts that my decisions have had on you, our students, employees and families. As I referenced above, self-reflection has become increasingly more painful across the last year. And, while the certainty of the remainder of this year is far from promised, I want our community to know that any shortcomings to date are not the fault of our employees in any regard. As your superintendent, I am responsible and will hold myself as such well beyond my final days in this role.
Our Helena Public Schools’ employees continue to exemplify our deeply held principles of service and wholehearted dedication. Yes, educators have been challenged. Yes, they have been hurt. But their commitment remains impressively steadfast in service to the families and community of Helena.
From my three years serving Helena, I know this -- everyone, from our families to our educators, will continue to give their utmost and will overcome amidst the continued iterations and threats of this virus. Your continued efforts, on behalf of our children, are truly honorable. Regardless of whether you believe that schools should be open, closed or otherwise, we continue to need each other to maintain our caring, interdependent community. We will continue to find our collective way forward and in doing so, we lift one another up towards a better tomorrow.
Tyler Ream is a learner, educator, and proud superintendent of the Helena Public Schools.