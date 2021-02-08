We will continue to find our collective way forward

Some 11 months ago, I was on the phone with a former colleague who explained that he was part of a long-term planning group should the pandemic stretch well into 2021. Up until that point, I had not thought beyond the 2019/2020 school year, but I suddenly realized, there was no predictable end to the then initial days of this ongoing pandemic.

Nearly a full year later, we find ourselves continuing to face challenges from a pandemic caused by a previously unknown, novel virus. To date, I have yet to meet anyone who seems to be enjoying this situation nor the countless changes it has forced upon us. We are all exhausted by the stress and strain of these ongoing pressures. There will be no forthcoming peace treaty signed with COVID-19 -- only the eventual turn to a renewed appreciation for our lives prior to March 2020.

I sometimes wish that I could return to the naivete’ of years past. I long for the days when the amount of overnight snowfall would bring emails both for and against the use of a “snow day.” The light at the end of this long tunnel appears brighter each week, but we’re still in the tunnel and there are no markers for the next available exit.