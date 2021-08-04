We want our children to thrive academically and socially

Conversations over the past few months reflect a lot of concern about Montana’s children returning to school, and the curriculum being provided there. One thing’s for certain -- families are becoming increasingly vocal about the public school environment. This is underscored by the parents who have necessarily become much more engaged with their children’s school work since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. Parents have been more involved in their children’s online and day-to-day academic programs, and are concerned about the current curriculum’s time and emphasis on trends in social mores – time and effort that could be devoted to reading, writing and math.
Now, with a heightened awareness of what public schools are emphasizing, parents are evaluating options in selecting what and how their children should be learning. During the 2021 Legislative Session, over $1.8 billion was appropriated from the General Fund – your tax dollars -- for the 2022-2023 biennium. At the same time, the Legislature provided the option to maximize eligible tax credits for educational programs for students transitioning from public to private schools. This, along with home schooling and home-school co-ops, allows more educational oversight and preferences for parents.
We are acknowledging Montana’s most important resource – our children. We want them to excel and thrive both academically and socially. They need to safely participate, in person, with their instructors and with one another. Along with these parents, we can all emphasize the need for hygiene and personal responsibility to minimize risks of spreading illnesses. We’ve been through a lot over the last year-and-a-half, and we’re stronger for it. Let’s get our kids back in their respective classrooms this fall – whether it is in public, private, or home-school environments. Let’s demonstrate to them what the Montana “can do” attitude can accomplish.
Stay engaged. Attend your local school board meetings. File to run for your school board. Get out there and make sure your voice is heard!
It is my continued honor and privilege to serve the voters of House District 80 and our state. Please feel free to contact me at becky4hd80@blackfoot.net. Thank you.
Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, represents House District 80 in the Montana Legislature.