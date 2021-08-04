We want our children to thrive academically and socially

Conversations over the past few months reflect a lot of concern about Montana’s children returning to school, and the curriculum being provided there. One thing’s for certain -- families are becoming increasingly vocal about the public school environment. This is underscored by the parents who have necessarily become much more engaged with their children’s school work since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. Parents have been more involved in their children’s online and day-to-day academic programs, and are concerned about the current curriculum’s time and emphasis on trends in social mores – time and effort that could be devoted to reading, writing and math.

Now, with a heightened awareness of what public schools are emphasizing, parents are evaluating options in selecting what and how their children should be learning. During the 2021 Legislative Session, over $1.8 billion was appropriated from the General Fund – your tax dollars -- for the 2022-2023 biennium. At the same time, the Legislature provided the option to maximize eligible tax credits for educational programs for students transitioning from public to private schools. This, along with home schooling and home-school co-ops, allows more educational oversight and preferences for parents.