We still need a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2004, still amid the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, I visited Israel on military business. In Haifa, to the north, we met with our counterparts of the Israeli Defense Force regarding several issues.

After the meetings, I took military leave and traveled throughout Israel and Palestine. Certainly, I wanted to visit the iconic sites. But I also wanted to understand for myself the Israeli-Palestinian dynamic, without the filter of media.

After several days in Jerusalem’s Old City, I hopped aboard a Palestinian bus bound for Bethlehem and Beit Sahur in the West Bank. As the bus left Jerusalem, an Israeli police car, lights flashing, pulled up behind us. The bus driver turned sharply at the next intersection and, while slowing the bus, opened the door. A passenger got up and jumped out. The bus then picked up speed and turned again at another intersection, before pulling over. The police boarded the bus and reviewed everyone’s ID, including my passport. As they debarked, the bus started moving again, turned at the next intersection, opened the door while slowing, and the gentleman who had fled the bus jumped back on.

We were on our way to the West Bank.