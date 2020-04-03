We should do more to protect Montanans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

Over the last few weeks we have seen numerous efforts brought forth to protect Montanans during these trying times. Many Montanans are stepping up to help one another and Gov. Steve Bullock has taken measures to provide coverage for uninsured Montanans who need coronavirus testing, and if necessary, treatment.

We also saw the four major health insurance companies in Montana step up to expand telehealth coverage to combat COVID-19 and waive customer costs for coronavirus testing. But is this really enough? In this time of financial uncertainty and pandemic, all insurance companies, not just health insurance companies, should consider premium holidays (waivers) or extensions for those in need.

As we continue to see layoffs throughout the state, more Montanans will lack the funds to pay bills and put food on the table for their families. As layoffs continue, some Montanans will struggle to keep up with their insurance premiums, and we will see more gaps in coverage. When this happens, financial ruin is only a single accident or illness away, putting even more lives in jeopardy.