We need to help people struggling with food insecurity

In my work as a United Methodist pastor I all too often get a front row seat to the inequalities present in our society.

I spend a fair amount of my time walking with folks struggling with finances and wondering what bills they can afford to pay this month. Working in a world of limited resources I often find myself asking “what single thing can we help you pay that would get you on your feet?” Often helping in one area of life can take off some pressure, but I am keenly aware that there is always more need than churches can meet.

That is why our social safety net, particularly food programs, are so important. They provide a vital lifeline to people who are just trying to keep food on the table and a roof over their head. I am passionate about these programs because I see the reality of poverty, a problem that exists all across our country, in urban areas and small towns. I see the way they can help uplift lives, taking off some of the pressure so people can focus on bettering their financial situation without worrying about their children having access to food.