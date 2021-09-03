We need to help people struggling with food insecurity

In my work as a United Methodist pastor I all too often get a front row seat to the inequalities present in our society.
I spend a fair amount of my time walking with folks struggling with finances and wondering what bills they can afford to pay this month. Working in a world of limited resources I often find myself asking “what single thing can we help you pay that would get you on your feet?” Often helping in one area of life can take off some pressure, but I am keenly aware that there is always more need than churches can meet.
That is why our social safety net, particularly food programs, are so important. They provide a vital lifeline to people who are just trying to keep food on the table and a roof over their head. I am passionate about these programs because I see the reality of poverty, a problem that exists all across our country, in urban areas and small towns. I see the way they can help uplift lives, taking off some of the pressure so people can focus on bettering their financial situation without worrying about their children having access to food.
But I’m also passionate about these programs because feeding the hungry is at the center of my Christian faith. Over and over scripture emphasizes that the responsibility to care for the hungry is not just a matter of “individual responsibility” but that it is a collective, societal responsibility. When the prophets of the Hebrew Bible condemned their society for forsaking their covenant with God it was almost always connected to their failure to care for the widow, the orphan, and others in need.
The prophet Ezekiel tells us, “Now this was the sin of your sister Sodom: She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy.” In the New Testament Jesus himself tells us that how we treat the unhoused and the hungry is how we treat our savior.
For these reasons I strongly urge Representative Rosendale and Senators Tester and Daines, to support legislation that improves programs such as the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), WIC, School Meals, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
Each of these programs plays a critical role in meeting the nutritional needs of children and supporting Montana families. We have a responsibility to learn from the last year and make positive changes for people in our state.
We cannot simply return to a status quo of more than 35,000 Montana children (one out of every six kids), living in a food insecure home. Our state and nation must do better – and we can. Strengthening our child nutrition programs through federal legislation this fall is an important and necessary start.
Together we can make a difference for people who are struggling with food insecurity.
The Rev. Daniel Viehland is a United Methodist pastor from Townsend.