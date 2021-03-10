We need civility in government

Governing is not easy. It takes wisdom, patience and courage. It takes imagination, cooperation and integrity. Difficult as it is, it demands the best from us, not the worst.

Recently, both in Montana and in Washington, D.C., we have seen bullying and disrespect within our political arenas.

First, Montana. With Republicans taking over all the statewide offices and both houses of the Legislature in the 2020 elections, change was inevitable. What was not inevitable was refusing to hear testimony from people the leadership did not agree with, not allowing bills from the minority party to get out of committee, and bullying people (including fellow members) who testified in opposition to majority party opinions.

Next, Washington, D.C. The confirmation hearings for Rep. Deb Haaland, nominee for secretary of the interior, were an appalling example of rudeness. United States senators not only grilled a United States representative on her experience and her qualifications, but attacked her personally in a way that they had never attacked a white man in the past. It was truly cringe-worthy, and an embarrassment for the whole country.