We must work together to take climate change steps

Two facts are clear about this summer of 2021. First, it’s hot, darned hot, record-smashing hot. Second, it’s dry, extremely dry, so dry that much of Montana is experiencing a drought characterized as “extreme.”

This summer’s torrid weather is more than just uncomfortable for those heading outside. Across the West and in Montana, it is taking a significant toll on many sectors of the economy. Farmers and ranchers, always at the frontline of weather and climate, will suffer crop failures and be forced to reduce the size of cattle herds in the absence of grass and forage. Recreation and tourism will also suffer. Already, the famed Smith River was closed to floating in mid-June, something that has never occurred before and fishing on other rivers is also being restricted. The forest fire season has already started, and hot, smoky days are ahead in July, August and September that will affect every outdoor activity and potentially visit catastrophe on some western communities.

Although scientists are always careful to note that while no single weather event can be linked to climate change, they have little doubt that this year’s extraordinary heat is linked to long-term global warming. There is also little doubt that what Montana is experiencing this summer isn’t any kind of ceiling. Hotter summers, and their impacts on the economy, are becoming the new normal.