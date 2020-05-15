We must prepare for COVID-19 legal crisis

Service providers like the Montana Legal Services Association and local domestic violence organizations, together with the help of many volunteer lawyers, have transitioned to virtual law firms in the wake of the crisis. They are responding to questions and providing assistance to Montanans facing new job losses, health impacts, domestic abuse, public benefits confusion, and potential loss of housing. (Learn more at MontanaLawHelp.org.)

But Montanans’ legal needs from the COVID-19 crisis are just beginning. If, as anticipated, economic conditions continue to worsen even as the health pandemic subsides, demand for civil legal aid will increase, not decrease, over time. For Montanans forced to navigate the legal system on their own when the cost of an attorney is out of reach, the consequences can be dire, affecting whether they can be safe from violence, support their families, stay in their homes, and protect their parents and grandparents from scams.