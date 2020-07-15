We must make evidence-based decisions to support community safety

As a White person, I cannot begin to fully understand the experience of an Indigenous student or student of color who must walk into the school, knowing the impact of implicit bias that can result in school administrators and uniformed police monitoring their behavior to a degree many of their White colleagues do not experience. This police presence, often as young as elementary school, can have a negative impact on both the student’s ability to learn, but also their experience with the criminal justice system that often seems to be working against them at every step of the way.

For too long, I have accepted the system in its current form without digging into the data nor considering the experiences that many of my fellow community members have had. I hear and respect those with positive stories of interacting with police in our community. There is no question many have felt police in schools play a positive role for some students and families. But I do not believe that we can continue to ignore the data on those who are disproportionately facing policing in schools. We cannot pretend that these issues are nonexistent or new in our community.