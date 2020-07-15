We must make evidence-based decisions to support community safety

Over the past several weeks, the Helena City Commission has heard from hundreds of Helenans about the presence of uniformed police in our public schools. Many have shared personal stories, both positive and negative, about their own interactions or their perception of police. For some, police have played a supportive role, and we have heard stories of police officers building relationships with principals, school personnel, and students and families. For others, the presence of armed police in schools has added stress and escalated often minor disciplinary issues. I have heard harrowing stories from students where police are being asked to respond to situations that they may be ill-equipped or, quite simply, not the right personnel to address the needs of students in crisis.
All of these personal experiences are valid. However, we cannot lose sight of what the data shows: the disproportionate levels of discipline that Black, Indigenous, and other students of color face in the Helena School District. In 2015-2016 (the most recent publicly available data), students of color represent 11.5% of total student enrollment, and yet, they face 25% of out-of-school suspensions. These statistics are even starker for some schools in the district, particularly for Indigenous and Black students.
As documented in ACLU Montana’s 2019 report, "Empty Desks: Discipline & Policing in Montana’s Public Schools," students who are Indigenous or Black, as well as, students with disabilities are more likely to be disciplined in school. This discipline often comes with harsher punishment, including higher rates of out-of-school suspension. Suspension then results in higher rates of absenteeism, impacting students’ ability to learn and succeed. This uneven impact of law enforcement in schools, combined with the lack of clear evidence that police presence in schools reduces crime rates, calls into question whether there is a better way to ensure the safety of all students and our schools.
As a White person, I cannot begin to fully understand the experience of an Indigenous student or student of color who must walk into the school, knowing the impact of implicit bias that can result in school administrators and uniformed police monitoring their behavior to a degree many of their White colleagues do not experience. This police presence, often as young as elementary school, can have a negative impact on both the student’s ability to learn, but also their experience with the criminal justice system that often seems to be working against them at every step of the way.
For too long, I have accepted the system in its current form without digging into the data nor considering the experiences that many of my fellow community members have had. I hear and respect those with positive stories of interacting with police in our community. There is no question many have felt police in schools play a positive role for some students and families. But I do not believe that we can continue to ignore the data on those who are disproportionately facing policing in schools. We cannot pretend that these issues are nonexistent or new in our community.
We have an opportunity to look at how best to use city and school resources. I continue to support our Helena Police Department and maintaining their ability to respond to criminal issues in our community. However, I believe that the constant physical presence of uniformed police in our schools does not support all students and is not the best use of city resources or police capacity. Rather, I support working with the school district to ensure the safety of our schools, the availability of police to respond to criminal activity, and to better invest in supportive services for students, as well as, community-wide crisis intervention personnel who are better equipped to handle increasing demands for services. I hope that we can listen to those calling for change, and find ways that we can support the learning and future success of all Helena students. It is long overdue.
Heather O’Loughlin is a member of the Helena City Commission.
