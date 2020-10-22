We must come together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

We support Lewis and Clark Public Health, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and all the health providers working so hard during this pandemic. They need our support and they need your support.

As elected officials, we come from different backgrounds. We have different political beliefs and don’t always agree. But, in this difficult time, in the middle of this pandemic, we do agree we must unite.

This is not political. Public Health is what we do collectively to assure the conditions in which people can be healthy. Public Health has many tasks, one being to prevent epidemics and the spread of disease. State and local health departments retain the primary responsibility for public health. The role of federal public health is to ensure all levels of government have the capabilities to provide essential public health services.

We’ve all heard the messages by now, but again ask for people to physical distance, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands. Our COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Montana; not because these things aren’t effective, but because we’re struggling to do them collectively. We hope this will start to change.