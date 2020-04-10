We must all work together to beat virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For those of us old enough to remember or to watch reruns of the 1950s classic Dragnet, we can easily recall Sgt. Friday’s quote, “Just the facts, ma’am.” That quote became locked into America’s lexicon, highlighting a simple ask of all of us to be honest with each other. The facts unfolding before us regarding COVID-19 are no different.

The risks are real. Epidemiologists have estimated the virus will attack 30 to 40% of us, and 5% of those cases will be severe enough to require hospitalization. Left unmitigated, that could equate to 15,000–20,000 hospitalizations in Montana. For a state with just shy of 2,000 hospital beds and approximately 200 ICU beds, it becomes clear why social distancing strategies to slow down the spread can save lives. In the face of global shortages for healthcare supplies, it conserves our extremely limited resources for those who need life-saving treatment. It may be for a 65-year-old battling coronavirus, a 16-year-old with appendicitis or a 6-month-old fighting RSV.

Medical leaders and public health officials in Montana are providing guidance to political leaders at all levels of government on the risks of coronavirus. These experts are advising proven, evidence-based strategies to help contain COVID-19. They also have made clear the risks of doing nothing.