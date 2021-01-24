We made it! And it’s a new day in America

Due to the pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and is still raging out of control across the nation, President Biden was not able to enjoy the joyous crowds that would have undoubtedly filled the national mall to overflowing. But looking over a sea of flags to represent those that could not be there, he gave an inspiring inaugural address that has been called “one of the best ever” by any president — and he brought hope to a nation in desperate need of an uplifting message.

While Joe Biden is the oldest person ever to ascend to the presidency, it’s worth remembering that sometimes age and experience bring a perspective largely unattainable in one’s youth. Biden’s decades of experience in both the legislative and executive branches of government bring a certain wisdom of what works and what doesn’t in the delicate checks and balances of our democracy.

And unlike President Obama, with whom he served as vice president, Biden fully understands that the Democrat majorities in both chambers of Congress with which he now gets to work are ephemeral at best and must not be taken for granted or wasted in failed attempts to placate Republicans at every turn.