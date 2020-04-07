We have reason to be optimistic

Citizens across Africa have beaten Ebola by beating an attitude of distrust in institutions, science and expertise.

When trust in institutions and science breaks down, the real problems begin. I was there, and I saw it happen. Early in the epidemic, many people were so suspicious of health care workers and their advice that they physically attacked them, real and ugly violence against modern day heroes simply trying to help.

What saved millions from that epidemic was turning that attitude around. Citizens were taught to trust and support health care workers and scientists, the people on the front lines. This sea change in attitude paid off in spectacular fashion, in specific ways that ought to give us hope today. Ebola was like coronavirus because as the epidemic began, there was a lot of faith directed toward magic-bullet solutions, that a vaccine or anti-virals would miraculously make the whole peril pass.

But front-line health care workers in Congo learned by doing what they do best, by taking care of patients, that small steps could help, simple matters like effective quarantine or attending to hydration, restoring fluids and electrolytes of patients. In the process, the health care workers taught all of us that small incremental steps from geniuses on every block reduced the death rate and saved many lives, one step at a time.