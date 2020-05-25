We do not have food security in the USA

History has proven that we can reverse this trend. In 1920, five packers controlled 75% of the beef trade. The Federal Trade Commission with the threat of enforcing antitrust laws forced the packers to sign the 1920 Packers Consent Decree and 18 months later the President signed into law the Packers Stockyard Act. “The act makes it unlawful for any packer (1) to engage in unfair, unjustly discriminatory or deceptive practices; (2) give undue or unreasonable preference or advantage in commerce to persons or localities; (3) purchase or sell as between each other for the purpose of (a) apportioning supply, (b) manipulating or controlling prices, (c) creating a monopoly, or (d) restraining commerce; (4) engage in practices or commit acts which in effect result in creating monopolies or restraint of commerce; (5) conspire, combine or otherwise arrange with other persons to apportion territory for business purposes, allocate purchases or sales, manipulate or control prices, or (6) aid or abet in doing any of the things made unlawful by the act.” Congress had to force the Attorney General to enforce the law and eventually the 5 packers control of the beef trade was reduced to 25%.