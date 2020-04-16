We can rise above the far right: The uniting power of positive integration

The far right thrives on dividing us. Our president makes contentious claims purely to draw people into a close-minded view of uncompromising extremes. Causing us to react, he pits the American people against each other when we should instead stand as one nation working to better our future. Let us not get caught up in the polarizing distractions that this administration loves. Conspiracy theories and authority driven controversy work people up for no reason. As Americans, we need to STOP playing the establishment GOP’s game. Let us focus on the bigger picture and move forward – together.
Far right appeals can only pull our country apart, not bring it together. It took this presidency to really show us how broken our current political system is. We should not support the actions of GOP members that intentionally force division. We need real work and real compassion – now.
I believe in fostering an uplifting and productive society. We need to be able to trust that our elected representatives are willing to see the other perspective, and work together for the collective growth of our country. Americans deserve to trust that our leaders are not intentionally perpetuating a strict partisan divide. A new wave of leadership needs to start sometime – let’s make it now. Our representation should embody unity, and employ positive integration techniques to build a community grounded in togetherness.
I believe in community, and the way that we build community matters. We can either promote positive or negative community-integration practices.
Positive integration techniques foster collective goals and mutual understanding. It means we celebrate our shared values and viewpoints in order to come together. Positive integration creates a “WE”: an inclusive and understanding group with the good of everyone in mind. Positive integration lifts up our commonalities and leads to productivity, understanding and mutually beneficial solutions.
Negative integration techniques focus only on the times we don’t see eye to eye. They build a society that defines each other by our differences, and targets outsiders to strengthen a community. The resulting community is joined together by a mutual disagreement and refusal to accept other perspectives – not by a productive goal. This antagonism of outsiders creates a dangerous “us vs them” mentality.
While our current brand of GOP leaders provoke negative integration, our movement can create a powerful “WE.”
The GOP will likely continue to encourage divisive politics, but there are many leaders who want to turn away from the current establishment and inspire positive integration strategies. If we move toward positive community building we will begin to see a change in our political climate.
Let’s look ahead for a minute – by supporting the activist vote and beginning to come together using positive integration, six years into the future we will see more independent voters and informed individuals looking to change the establishment. Twelve years from now, we will see a significant number of elected representatives who are focused on solutions. In 18 years, we will see a shift in our current two-party narrative – less partisan politics dominating society and more cooperation between parties. Finally, in 24 years, we can look forward to a country where we collaborate regardless of our views. Maybe, we will even see running mates with complementary beliefs instead of identical ones. It all starts by electing representatives who will spread positive integration and see the other perspective.
We are not two sides – we are 300-plus million individuals with our own experiences, opinions and expertise. Let us use these voices to support small campaigns and call people to a positive action. We cannot control everything, but let’s take pride in what we can control and choose to promote human connection and a collective “WE”. Our words, actions and votes have power; let’s take back our power back from this divisive administration and the establishment in both parties. I believe that we will go further with positive integration and humanity in mind – let’s create the change.
Daniel Larson of Stevensville is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!