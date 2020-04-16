We can rise above the far right: The uniting power of positive integration

Let’s look ahead for a minute – by supporting the activist vote and beginning to come together using positive integration, six years into the future we will see more independent voters and informed individuals looking to change the establishment. Twelve years from now, we will see a significant number of elected representatives who are focused on solutions. In 18 years, we will see a shift in our current two-party narrative – less partisan politics dominating society and more cooperation between parties. Finally, in 24 years, we can look forward to a country where we collaborate regardless of our views. Maybe, we will even see running mates with complementary beliefs instead of identical ones. It all starts by electing representatives who will spread positive integration and see the other perspective.