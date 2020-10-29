We are the people of liberty

We are, as Lincoln put it, a nation conceived in liberty. Planted, four centuries ago, in the unlicensed, untaxed, unregulated soil of the New World. We became accustomed to freedom and it fit us well. It formed our national character, and created a level of human happiness at which the Old World – pickled in a brine of bureaucracy – could only marvel with impotent envy. American had set on fire the course of human history, by shaking a defiant fist at the face of tyranny in all its hideous forms. As a people, we had come to settle for nothing less than our constitutionally-secured rights and freedoms.

Yet Lincoln understood the times in which he lived, times he said, that tested “whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, will long endure.” Do we understand the perilous times in which we live today? With firm resolve, faith in God and adherence to our founding principles, American survived a great civil war. But do we have that same resolve, that same faith, that same adherence to the principles of liberty that will bring us through the war now raging for America’s soul? Or will we continue to sell our birthright to the highest political bidder with the slickest Santa Claus suit?