We are all in this together

Carroll College’s students departed for spring break on Feb. 28. Over the next month, the world as our students knew it would dramatically change. Little did they know that in less than 2.5 weeks, the entire college’s curricula would be converted to remote learning, 75 percent of their classmates living on campus would choose to go home, all spring athletic sports would be cancelled as well as the national basketball championships which Carroll’s teams were slated to compete in, most liturgical services on campus would be cancelled with only a Sunday evening live streamed Mass remaining, and the college would need to cancel or postpone all events on campus through May including Commencement. On Feb. 28, no one would have guessed all of this would transpire in less than three weeks.

Similar to what we witnessed as a nation during and after the crisis of September 11, 2001, the faculty, staff, and students of Carroll College have all risen to the occasion. Carroll students came together to form “Carroll Cares” which is a student group focused on serving those who are not able to shop for groceries and medicine due to fears of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Another group of students led by Father Marc Lenneman greeted the residents of Touchmark’s senior living community from outside their windows and balconies to tell the residents they were praying for them and to wish one special resident a simple happy birthday! These are just a few of the many examples of how our students and others like them have reached out to help.