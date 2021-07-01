Watersheds and wildfires

The West has reached a tipping point concerning the protection of its watersheds. Roadless, backcountry or wilderness study areas have facilitated the conversion of historically “asbestos forest” headwaters into massive tinder boxes of kindling just waiting to be torched by lightning in the drought conditions as we have now.
I do not attribute the current fire-prone condition of our headwater forests to any particular evil intent; rather, to a series of disassociated factors that have now left Westerners with a crisis of huge proportions.
Montana and its watersheds are unique; it is the only state that feeds three different oceans: Arctic, Pacific and the Caribbean. These watersheds have been critically important throughout history, and remain so for transportation, a food source and irrigation. Undeniably, Montanans agree that “water is for fight’n, whiskey is for drink’n.” These headwater forests are overwhelmingly under the control and management the Fed, specifically, the U.S. Forest Service, and that is where the rub comes in. The U.S. Forest Service was created by the 1897 Organic Act, which I quote:
“No public forest reservation shall be established, except to improve and protect the forest within the reservation, or [my emphasis] for the purpose of securing favorable conditions of water flows, and to furnish a continuous supply of timber for the use and necessities of citizens of the United States.”
I challenge Montanans to find where “favorable conditions of water flows” has ever been stated in a proposed environmental document’s purpose and need. Oh, sure, one can find countless times that the reduction of stream sediment is a goal, but anybody in the livestock business or agriculture can assert that cattle can drink water containing sediment, and it can also irrigate grain crops.
Vigorous (green) headwater forested drainages truly act as hydrologic “sponges” that hold snow under their tree canopy for a slow, steady melt and runoff. Burnt watersheds that bake in harsh sunlight melt early and fast in the spring. Neither Missoula, nor St. Lewis, Missoula, nor New Orleans ever need or want additional flood stage spring waters.
Of course, there is also a significant bad impact on fisheries, songbirds and wildlife—whether listed as an endangered specie or not! Watershed wildfires kill.
Yet Montanans have continually seen federal wildfire management back off from aggressive wildfire attacks in the backcountry—which is another name for headwater drainages—and instead establish defensive plans for fire lines on the edge of the federal ownership. The causes are many:
1. God help us, but there are those that subscribe to “silviculture by wildfire.”
2. The “asbestos forest” belief by the agency concluded that in the few weeks annually that occurred, dispatching smokejumpers was usually adequate. However, as these forests continued to grow older over the years, they succumbed to a host of pests, leaving a mess of dead standing and windthrown timber.
3. The amount of down and dead timber in these areas has risen to the point that safe evacuation of smokejumpers in the event of a blowup has become chancy at best.
4. Ground (road) access to these areas is nil—due directly to political actions including designated Wilderness, Wilderness Study Areas, Roadless Area designation and localized “visual impact areas.”
5. A vocal public subset that would rather wreck watersheds, and kill fish and wildlife, than face the possibility—however small—of roaded access, or sawdust and a stump.
The Organic Act is still the primary guiding order from Congress for forest management. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service must return to its fundamental purpose, as our need is now! We must protect our watersheds. John Muir would not approve of the current wildland fire management, and neither would Teddy Roosevelt or Gifford Pinchot.
Pat Connell of Hamilton is professional forester and a former state senator in the Montana Legislature, where he served as chair of the Water Policy Committee (2017-18).