As we enjoy the twilight of 2019, it is beneficial for each of us to take stock of the past year. Here at Carroll College, I am particularly grateful to our incredible students, faculty, and staff who come together to create a college which is known as the premier Catholic college throughout the West. Carroll has the highest degree completion rate in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Idaho. Our students are not only our nation’s future physicians, nurses, engineers, computer scientists, teachers, or public servants, they have also been formed by our liberal arts curriculum and Catholic mission to go out and create positive change in the world.
Partnerships:
Carroll values partnerships. Our relationship with the Helena community is central to our existence. We open up courses for Helena public and Catholic high school students and Carroll undergrads are found throughout the community, from our nursing students engaged in clinical rotations at each of our hospitals, to hundreds of internships over the years including within the Capitol complex. We established two partnerships with the University of Montana. One will enable Carroll students to complete both a Carroll degree and their JD from the School of Law at UM in six years via a 3+3 program. The other is a 4+1 partnership with UM for their Master of Public Administration degree. In addition, we are working very closely with Helena College to create opportunities for joint academic advising for Helena College students who would like to earn their associate degree there and then continue to Carroll to complete their bachelor’s degree, and we are providing residence hall accommodations and food service for their out-of-town students.
A Commitment to Montana Students:
Carroll witnessed a 47 percent increase in Montana first-time freshman enrollment this year over 2018. This success was also linked to our 23 percent increase in freshman in the fall 2019. We have initiated changes which make Carroll much more affordable for Helena students who wish to commute from home as well as implemented our “Montana Advantage Program” which provides special scholarships just for Montana high school and homeschool graduates.
Academic Excellence:
One of Carroll College’s international math modeling teams came in as a top 7% meritorious winner for their project on how to most efficiently evacuate the Louvre Museum in Paris in the event of an emergency. This international competition involved over 25,000 teams from across the globe. Our medical school placement rates continue to eclipse any other college in the Rockies at 85 percent for students immediately following graduation. The national average is 41 percent. Carroll is the only undergraduate institution in the world to have a partnership with the Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea in Hawaii for our data science students, and this year Carroll became one of only 14 colleges and universities internationally to be invited to participate each summer in a six-week summer program with the University of Oxford in the UK.
Our Catholic Mission and Campus Ministry:
Carroll College’s mission is “to provide a learning and living environment where faith, reason, and free inquiry aid the search for truth in order to cultivate enlightenment, a professional calling, spiritual inquiry, and a commitment to the common good.” Last year, our students completed over 17,000 hours of service here in Helena, Montana, across the nation, and abroad. Our Campus Ministry program is dynamic and engaged. Check out our new Campus Ministry App by searching for “Carroll Campus Ministry” in your app store. It’s free!
New Developments on Campus:
2019 witnessed the groundbreaking of our new Anthrozoology Canine Center and the construction on the top level of Simperman Hall of what will be the most state-of-the-art nurse training center in Montana.
We have several new programs under development including: a 15-month Accelerated Nursing Program (designed for people who already have a bachelor’s degree); a Master of Social Work program (designed to prepare Licensed Clinical Social Workers); Doctor of Nursing Practice, and an Associate RN to Bachelor of Science RN completion program.
We have also launched our new School of Graduate and Professional Studies and we are developing customized training for area businesses, hospitals, and other organizations in the region.
Strategic Planning:
This past summer, the Carroll faculty and staff commenced on a new strategic planning process which is focused on guiding the college through the next five years and setting the stage for the next ten years. After January 1, we will be reaching out to the Helena community to seek your input and guidance regarding the future of Carroll and how Carroll can be an even better partner to the Helena community. Stay tuned – more to follow.
John E. Cech, Ph.D., is the president of Carroll College.
"...implemented our “Montana Advantage Program” which provides special scholarships just for Montana high school and homeschool graduates."
Isn't this the type of thing that Little Johnny Williams claims Carroll College can make us all pay for?
