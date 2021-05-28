Voting reform will wake us from 'sleeping over a volcano'

In his recent memoir "Grounded," U.S. Sen. Jon Tester describes a strange hearing in the Montana Legislature in January of 1899. State lawmakers gathered to investigate concerning rumors that Copper King William Clark of Butte, one of the wealthiest men in the world, had tried to buy his way into the U.S. Senate (back then, state lawmakers elected U.S. senators).

Then state Sen. Fred Whiteside of Flathead County ponied up some evidence. He pulled 30 $1,000 bills from envelopes, which he claimed was some of the bribe money from Clark. “People of Montana,” Whiteside warned the gasping audience, “you are sleeping over a volcano.”

Since then, our state has led the nation in the fight against the influence of money in our politics. Montanans expect real people and their ideas — not billionaires, out-of-state corporations or dark money — should decide our elections.

More than 120 years after Clark’s scandal made national headlines, America’s fragile democracy remains under fire. The growing influence of money in politics and recent laws to make voting more difficult in Montana and across the country are signs the volcano beneath us is rumbling.