Vote yes two times for marijuana legalization

Montana’s Medical Marijuana Program serves most patients efficiently, but unfortunately those who should come first- our veterans- are excluded because VA doctors can’t or won’t write recommendations for medical marijuana. Additionally, veterans and gun owners concerned about the implications of being on a list that could compromise their livelihoods and interests don’t feel comfortable in the current medical system. Let’s give them the chance to access a proven and effective therapy on their terms with a new legal adult use system.

Covid-19 has impacted our nation and state in ways we never could have imagined. Our resources are more limited than ever, so it makes sense to stop wasting them on the senseless prosecution of marijuana offenses. A regulated cannabis market can provide tens of millions of dollars in much needed tax revenue with little impact to Montanans’ daily lives. In this time of economic uncertainty, a new industry with the ability to create jobs and generate tax revenue is too beneficial for Montanans to ignore.

With legal and regulated marijuana markets are the added benefits of decreased opioid usage, lower workplace fatalities, decreased marijuana use by teens, increased tax revenues, job growth and investment opportunities. This makes sense for Montana.