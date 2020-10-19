Vote Mike Cooney for governor

I’ve known and admired Mike Cooney for more than 15 years. He’s a man of great integrity, who has committed his life to public service — as the director of a nonprofit focused on child and maternal health, as deputy commissioner for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and as a legislator, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor. In all of these roles, Mike has shown a commitment to open communication and a devotion to Montana and all the people who live here.
Mike will make a great governor because he listens — and he’s honest, decent, smart, hard-working, and willing to fight for the things he believes in. Mostly, he’ll make a great governor because he cares — about Montana and Montanans.
Mike cares about those who need access to quality, affordable health care. He was a health care champion when he worked for the nonprofit Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, and as lieutenant governor he worked hard to reauthorize Medicaid Expansion. As governor, he will also support legislation to allow the safe importation of lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. By contrast, his opponent supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, without which there would be no Medicaid Expansion for almost 90,000 Montanans.
Mike cares about workers’ rights and union rights and has shown up for those fighting for better wages and working conditions — including joining them on the picket line. By contrast, his opponent has said he supports legislation to weaken unions, which has been shown to depress workers’ wages.
Mike cares about our public lands. As secretary of state, he served on the Montana Land Board, creating a record that demonstrates his commitment to the environment and public access. As governor, he plans to strengthen and fully fund Habitat Montana, Montana’s premier access and conservation program; open landlocked public lands; and better compensate landowners who enroll land in the Block Management Program. His opponent, by contrast sued the state to block access to a popular fishing site near his million-dollar property on the Gallatin River.
Mike cares about education. He has long been — and will continue to be — a champion of Montana’s public schools. He fought alongside Gov. Bullock for university system tuition freezes and passing the 6-mill levy that helps fund our universities. As governor, he will continue to work for voluntary, public, quality pre-K programs and increase investments in two-year colleges and apprenticeship programs. He’ll oppose any effort to divert public funding toward private education (something our local public schools cannot afford). By contrast, his opponent has a long record of funding organizations pushing to transfer money from public schools to private ones.
For all these reasons and more, please join me in supporting Mike Cooney for our next governor. He deserves our vote.
Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, represents Senate District 41 in the Montana State Legislature.
