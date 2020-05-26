Vote for Whitney Williams for governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m a farmer, a businessman and an optimist who believes in bright ideas that change things for the better. I’ve never been a fan of simply sticking with the status quo, and I think we need more leaders who don’t shy away from a challenge or a fight.

That’s exactly why I’m supporting ​Whitney Williams​ to be Montana’s next governor.

Williams is the real deal. Smart. Tough. Committed. Just like me, Whitney Williams didn’t spend most of her life in government. Instead, she’s a businesswoman with the know-how needed to challenge every expense and the vision to grow an economy that works for all corners of our state.

Williams will bring energy, new ideas and a new generation of leadership to Helena. We need that more than ever right now.

When I first ran for governor, the nice fellow who ran against me on the Republican side said that he’d been elected and reelected to the Montana Legislature for 30 years. He bragged about being president of the Montana Senate and secretary of state — claiming that only a lifelong politician knew how to run the business of government.