Violence and injustice are painful to watch

These are extraordinary times. The violence and injustice in the streets of our country are heartbreaking and painful to watch. We are witnessing a moment where the pain and division of the human family is overflowing in harmful and destructive ways. This seems to me a time when we each must speak up in our own constructive way. I might guess that if Martin Luther King Jr were with us today, he would challenge us to find that content of our character that is our better selves. He would ask us to fight for justice through peaceful means. He would ask the leaders of our country, states, and our communities to promote and develop just systems that bring about equity and health to all of our lives.

Most all of us grew up hearing and learning sayings, prayers and quotes such as: Love one another as God loves us; Treat others as you wish to be treated; Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere; Judge someone not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character; If you want peace, work for justice. If you believe in any of these gems and can find your better self, please speak up and stand up. Speak up through your nonviolent actions and words. Stand up with your deeds and your votes. Each of us can be the change that we want to see in the world.