I have been following the legislative activity occurring at the Capitol the last three months, while at the same time reading the observations of some very bright and experienced community leaders who keep us informed of how these legislative issues will affect us in Montana.

The first distresses me very much about our present legislators, while the latter encourages me that some very involved people are paying attention and helping us understand how some of the new potential legislation will affect us.

How a group defines itself is often very different than the way their constituents perceive them. The recent “Freedom Caucus” certainly is not perceived as offering us freedom when we watch them “step out of their lanes” overstepping long-established boundaries regarding issues and policies which have served Montana well.

In fact they have been labeled with a very different identifying name, i.e. the supermajority sex police. They have chosen to take on issues which are unlike any that their campaign slogans might have led us to believe. None of them had self-identified as specialists in the area of medicine or science while running for election, yet they are now providing us with their own rules and procedures for medical care.

And, while taking on roles beyond the scope of their abilities, they are diminishing the value and expertise of the same medical community who we have most recently praised as heroes for having gotten us through the greatest medical crisis of our lifetimes.

On the other hand, I have been very pleased and appreciative of the Independent Record, who has given voice to a very strong group of wise community leaders on the Opinion page. Writers like J. Nelson, Racicot, Waterman, Smith, Goetz, Bradley, Holmes, Brown, Pettit, R. Nelson, and Moe, etc., have been extremely helpful and very important. They offer hope and encouragement to us knowing that we have those kind of leaders stepping up and pushing back at some of the outrageous bills being considered.

I would like to offer a few of my own observations: The country is changing. There is a whole new group of voters out there who are finding new ways to express concerns that they have always had, but it has taken awhile for them to figure how to make their voices heard, when they were not invited nor embraced to sit at the table.

This new group is the women of Montana and the women of this country. They have had to fight for over a 100 years to make important inroads into government, and while not totally there yet, they are coming on rapidly.

With many more opportunities, women are ahead of the curve in figuring out what is going on. They now are able to get more education and better paid jobs. They appear to be wiser voters. Of late they are more educated – they are kinder – and they are more caring. They have the compassion and the understanding of what this domination feels like.

There have been many times when I have gotten up, read the paper, and wondered why older, white, males with privilege have felt like they knew best. Where I am a part of that group, I have never assumed that I was in charge. In fact, I have often felt embarrassed by the association.

This super majority feel empowered. They are ready to run away with the power they now feel they have.

So I am asking men to be more discriminating in their voting choices. It is about more than just guns. Think about women, your children and others who have much less privilege in our society.

One last thought. When one looks at the way this Legislature has operated and the issues which that they have been focused on, not many people would be impressed.

One book is “Profiles in Courage.” And the new book is “Profiles in Ignorance.” I recommend both. And if we could suppose that someone wrote each of these books about the Montana legislators, and our grandchildren were to read those books in the future and ask, “Grandpa, which book are you in?” what would your answer be?