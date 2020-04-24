Vigilance is key in the fight against COVID-19

Taking care of our employees is one of the most important ways we can care for our community. We depend on our team of clinical, administrative and service employees – many of whom are making great personal sacrifices during this time – to carry out our mission. They inspire us every day and, quite frankly, leave us in awe with a feeling of deep gratitude for who they are and what they do. We are doing everything in our power to support them, both at work and at home, during this challenging time. We implemented work-from-home measures immediately for those who can do their jobs remotely, provided work reassignments for those whose departments have been impacted temporarily by reducing services, and granted every employee 80 hours of additional paid leave to manage workload changes, child care issues or illness. We have stood behind our people and will continue to do so. We can’t predict the future, but we know that whatever it brings, we’ll get through it successfully together.