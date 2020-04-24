Vigilance is key in the fight against COVID-19

As we take steps to reopen businesses and services in our community, we must remember the important responsibility we have to protect one another. We’re fortunate COVID-19 has not spiked in Helena like it has in other communities, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down just yet. Everything we’ve done to be proactive and limit the spread of illness is working. Now, it’s more important than ever we stay disciplined and maintain smart social distancing practices.
New York and areas hit hardest by COVID-19 feel worlds away from what we’re experiencing in Helena. It’s tough to imagine the hospital down the street being overwhelmed or health care workers falling ill from caring for patients without adequate personal protective equipment. We stand beside our colleagues across the country through these hardships, but we’re also learning valuable lessons from their experiences. They are graciously sharing their expertise, mistakes and lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis. They’re giving us important clinical insights and what they wish they had known sooner, or what they would do differently if given the chance. In what truly is an unprecedented time for our country, we’ve seen the medical community rally together in so many collaborative ways.
St. Peter’s Health is as ready as we can be for a surge we hope never happens. Very early on, we instituted preventative measures like visitor restrictions and masking requirements and cancelled non-essential procedures and clinic visits. Our Incident Command Team is in daily contact with local and national public health officials, community providers and neighboring health systems. We’ve run scenario drills and trained front-line team members how to care for patients in the event of a surge. I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team for their diligence and dedication. Their approach is allowing us to continue providing safe, high quality care for our community despite the challenges that COVID-19 presents.
Taking care of our employees is one of the most important ways we can care for our community. We depend on our team of clinical, administrative and service employees – many of whom are making great personal sacrifices during this time – to carry out our mission. They inspire us every day and, quite frankly, leave us in awe with a feeling of deep gratitude for who they are and what they do. We are doing everything in our power to support them, both at work and at home, during this challenging time. We implemented work-from-home measures immediately for those who can do their jobs remotely, provided work reassignments for those whose departments have been impacted temporarily by reducing services, and granted every employee 80 hours of additional paid leave to manage workload changes, child care issues or illness. We have stood behind our people and will continue to do so. We can’t predict the future, but we know that whatever it brings, we’ll get through it successfully together.
We have been truly inspired by this great community as well. So many individuals and companies have reached out to donate critical resources, volunteer their time and support our caregivers. Your kindness and generosity have been overwhelming. We sincerely appreciate you and the opportunity we have to care for this wonderful community!
As we join local businesses in bringing back services, please know St. Peter’s will be incredibly cautious and deliberate in the steps we take. Nothing is more important to us than protecting the health of our caregivers and patients. We plan on a phased reintroduction of elective surgeries, procedures, imaging and in-person visits over possibly several months, while we continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. At every stage, a multi-disciplinary team of providers and infection prevention specialists will help prioritize necessary services at the right time for our patients, to ensure the highest level of safety and continue to safeguard high-risk individuals.
No one knows for certain what it will look like on the other side of this. However, I’m confident we will weather this storm and I’m more optimistic than ever about the future. We feel privileged to serve you and want you to be confident that St. Peter’s Health will be here for you for many years to come.
Together, we will get through this.
Wade Johnson is the CEO of St. Peter's Health in Helena.
