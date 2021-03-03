Vaccine planning group appreciates community's support

What happens when a public health department, a federally qualified health center, a regional health care system, a college, a health insurance company, a nonprofit disaster response collaborative, an area agency on aging, and dozens of volunteers and nonprofits join forces?
People get vaccinated.
As leaders of the Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Group, we want to thank and recognize the people and organizations who have overwhelmingly and enthusiastically said 'YES!' when asked to assist with the local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
This group came together quickly in response to the evolving, complex COVID-19 vaccination planning effort. An effort that is complicated by unpredictable and limited vaccine supply, and often requires quick thinking and sometimes tough decisions.
It was a last-minute call to Rocky Mountain Development Council and their immediate willingness and effort that resulted in a phone line being available on Fridays. Rocky along with the Area Agency on Aging is helping seniors who do not have access to a computer sign-up for the drive-thru clinics at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
It was a commitment to serving some of our most vulnerable and rural populations that led to a partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van Program, taking COVID-19 vaccination on the road.
It was an email sent from Carroll College President Dr. John Cech on Martin Luther King Jr. Day asking, "how can we help?" that led to increased involvement and support from the college and the creation of an experiential learning opportunity for the next generation of healthcare professionals.
It is dozens of volunteers stepping up to help almost five days a week – Boy Scouts, Salvation Army and United Way volunteers, college students, active health care professionals from clinics, hospitals and organizations across our community, retired nurses and physicians, and many more who help with everything from traffic control, supplying food for volunteers and administering vaccinations.
The COVID-19 vaccination process is imperfect locally, across the nation, and around the world. Demand continues to outpace our supply, which means not everyone who wants a vaccine or is at higher risk for complications from the virus can get their dose right away. However, the local vaccination team is embracing continual improvement and focuses on operating an efficient, safe and transparent vaccination process for our local residents.
Today, we have a robust and collaborative foundation, which will allow us to expand our efforts as more vaccine doses arrive in our community. We would not be where we are today if it weren't for many people and organizations in our community saying "YES!" to working and learning together and committing to lend their time and talents to be part of the solution. To date, through this collaborative effort, thousands of community members have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The arrival of a safe and effective vaccine is the beginning of the end of this global pandemic that has touched nearly every aspect of our lives. The vaccine offers much-needed hope and fuel as we near the one-year mark of the virus's arrival in our community.
But now is not the time to let down our guard, especially as new variants emerge, spreading even more quickly through our communities and potentially outwitting the current vaccines. Now is the time to buckle down and continue prevention practices we know work like masking, avoiding groups and staying home when sick (unless seeking medical care or testing). By embracing prevention, we can help save lives over the coming months.
We have come together to slow the spread, just as we’ve done to vaccinate our community. We are undeniably in this together, and together we will get through this.
Eric Merchant is the disease control administrator at Lewis and Clark Public Health. Jill-Marie Steeley is the CEO of PureView Health Center. Tom Richardson, PharmD, BCIDP, is the clinical pharmacy manager at St. Peter’s Health. Kami Kirchberg is the Care Van administrator for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.