Vaccine planning group appreciates community's support

It was an email sent from Carroll College President Dr. John Cech on Martin Luther King Jr. Day asking, "how can we help?" that led to increased involvement and support from the college and the creation of an experiential learning opportunity for the next generation of healthcare professionals.

It is dozens of volunteers stepping up to help almost five days a week – Boy Scouts, Salvation Army and United Way volunteers, college students, active health care professionals from clinics, hospitals and organizations across our community, retired nurses and physicians, and many more who help with everything from traffic control, supplying food for volunteers and administering vaccinations.

The COVID-19 vaccination process is imperfect locally, across the nation, and around the world. Demand continues to outpace our supply, which means not everyone who wants a vaccine or is at higher risk for complications from the virus can get their dose right away. However, the local vaccination team is embracing continual improvement and focuses on operating an efficient, safe and transparent vaccination process for our local residents.