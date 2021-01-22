Vaccinating vulnerable Montanans will help save lives

The beginning of each year typically brings new hope and promise for most everyone. Following the challenges of the previous 12 months, those feelings are understandably stronger than usual. There is optimism this next year will be better. Great advances are being made as we continue addressing the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is under way in Montana, with nearly 55,000 vaccines (first and second doses) administered so far. These individuals include front-line medical workers, health care providers with direct patient contact and staff and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Over the past several months, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has been analyzing statewide COVID-19 data and cross-referencing that with national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several underlying health conditions emerged as leading indicators of high risk for severe complications or death from COVID-19.