Use federal funds to help feed Montana families

The state should use every federal dollar to best support stability for Montanans. Legislators should support Double SNAP Dollars, a program that helps SNAP customers afford fresh, local foods while directly benefiting Montana’s growers and producers. And more support is needed for K-12 students to access affordable meals at school, ensuring that all kids have the nutrition needed to learn and thrive.

Legislators should also allocate funding to provide for SNAP caseworkers in rural areas, helping to undo some of the devastating impacts of the 2017 budget cuts that forced the closure of 19 Offices of Public Assistance.

But for families to come out of this pandemic and move forward, we need to think bigger.

Montana has ample emergency assistance coming in from the federal government. There are various buckets of funding for housing, K-12, child care, food security and so much more. The Legislature must seize this opportunity to address some of the longstanding problems that contribute to hunger and food insecurity in our state — like access to affordable child care and housing — that were here before 2020, but COVID made so much worse.