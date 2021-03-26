Use ARP to fund the comeback plan

Public services are slashed and burned every legislative session, leaving Montana families in the lurch as politicians balance the budget using vacancy savings in every agency imaginable. Vacancy savings mean Montanans lose jobs and services — a double whammy for working families. The Montana legislature should pass budget with zero vacancy savings — now that would be a jobs bill.

Right now, politicians and bureaucrats in Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Office of Public Instruction are pointing fingers about a lack of funding for mental health services in k-12 schools, putting Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) services at risk when students need them more than ever. The Montana legislature should fund mental health services for the next quarter while everyone works together for a long-term solution.

Let’s not forget higher education. This legislature has a real opportunity to fund tuition and fee rebates for all students in their first two years of higher education, incentivizing job training and workforce development for the Montana students who lost their senior year of high school and went on to college pandemic be damned.