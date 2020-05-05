US should lift sanctions on Cuba during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, the plight of Americans has dominated the news cycle with stories about rising death tolls, shortages of critical medical equipment and disruptions in essential supply chains. Almost as tragic have been the stories of massive job losses, both temporary and permanent. State governors, members of Congress and federal officials have been struggling to respond to the ravages of the pandemic. There is no denying this pandemic has impacted the U.S. worse than many other countries, but not all. As difficult as it may seem we must also realize there are countries facing worse than the U.S.
Prior to the pandemic Cuba’s economy was already in crisis. The people of Cuba were suffering due to shortages of food, medicine and fuel – in large part due to the embargo the U.S. has enforced on Cuba for nearly 60 years. Though there are supposed to be exceptions for humanitarian efforts, confusion over the sanctions and the threat of crippling fines make the acquisition of medical supplies unnecessarily difficult. Recently, the business providing Cuba with much needed ventilators was purchased by a U.S. company, placing it under the U.S. embargo and prohibiting its planned sale of ventilators to Cuba. Once a company is U.S. owned, they are banned from selling to Cuba. To make matters worse, U.S. content allowed in foreign sales to Cuba is restricted to less than 10%. U.S. sanctions are so pervasive that many foreign companies are unwilling to even run the risk associated with such a heavily sanctioned environment for fear of repercussions to themselves making Cuba’s situation even more dire. Imagine if we were facing the same barriers in the midst of the pandemic.
Considering the current crisis we must suspend U.S. sanctions on Cuba to ensure the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian and medical supplies to the Cuban people.
Some U.S. sanctions were lifted in 2015, but sadly put back in place with harsher restrictions in 2017. All politics aside, all blame aside, there is no legitimate argument for cutting off the entire supply chain to any country in the time of pandemic, especially to a country that has put forth their best in a time of crisis. Prior to the pandemic, despite enduring decades of hardship created by the U.S. embargo, Cuba was able to develop a vaccine for lung cancer currently undergoing testing in the U.S., eliminate amputations due to diabetes and make advances in the treatment of viral infections. Some of these medicines are playing a role in combating COVID-19 around the world. Incredibly, despite their own adversity, Cuba has sent over 1,400 doctors, nurses, epidemiologists and other medical personnel to 21 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America to aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that Cubans are also incurring the ravages of COVID-19, maintaining the embargo just appears cruel and limits U.S. influence not only in Cuba but throughout the Americas. Having experienced tragic loss and hardship our sympathy and compassion for others should increase. We must acknowledge we are causing harm to the Cuban people and lift the ban in order to limit human suffering. We cannot allow our own adversity to harden us and make us selfish, especially to a country upon which we have caused and worsened hardship and that still manages to offer help to others despite their own, worse hardship. Our compassion for others is what makes us civilized. Our country will survive the pandemic, but it will not survive a loss of humanity. Let's do the right thing and lift U.S. sanctions on Cuba during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, represents House District 48 in the Montana Legislature.
