US should lift sanctions on Cuba during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, the plight of Americans has dominated the news cycle with stories about rising death tolls, shortages of critical medical equipment and disruptions in essential supply chains. Almost as tragic have been the stories of massive job losses, both temporary and permanent. State governors, members of Congress and federal officials have been struggling to respond to the ravages of the pandemic. There is no denying this pandemic has impacted the U.S. worse than many other countries, but not all. As difficult as it may seem we must also realize there are countries facing worse than the U.S.

Prior to the pandemic Cuba’s economy was already in crisis. The people of Cuba were suffering due to shortages of food, medicine and fuel – in large part due to the embargo the U.S. has enforced on Cuba for nearly 60 years. Though there are supposed to be exceptions for humanitarian efforts, confusion over the sanctions and the threat of crippling fines make the acquisition of medical supplies unnecessarily difficult. Recently, the business providing Cuba with much needed ventilators was purchased by a U.S. company, placing it under the U.S. embargo and prohibiting its planned sale of ventilators to Cuba. Once a company is U.S. owned, they are banned from selling to Cuba. To make matters worse, U.S. content allowed in foreign sales to Cuba is restricted to less than 10%. U.S. sanctions are so pervasive that many foreign companies are unwilling to even run the risk associated with such a heavily sanctioned environment for fear of repercussions to themselves making Cuba’s situation even more dire. Imagine if we were facing the same barriers in the midst of the pandemic.